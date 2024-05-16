University of Lynchburg Baseball NCAA Preview

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The defending NCAA Division III champs in the University of Lynchburg baseball team is headed to Cleveland, Ohio for the NCAA 2024 Division III baseball championship tournament.

The Hornets made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row after winning the 11th Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in program history on May 11 over Roanoke.

The Hornets will take on Ithaca at 1:30 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio hosted by Case Western Reserve at Nobby’s Ballpark.

Joining Lynchburg, Ithaca, and Case Western Reserve in the regional tournament will be Alvernia. The Wolves and CWRU square off before Lynchburg’s contest at 10 a.m.

