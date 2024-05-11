University Lab scores 10 in the final two innings for 11-8 comeback win over St. Charles Catholic in state title game

SULPHUR, La. — St. Charles Catholic entered the top of the sixth inning with an 8-1 lead over University Lab, nine outs away from their third consecutive state baseball title.

At least nine hits, two balks, and ten runs later, the Comets fall 11-8 to the team they walked-off last year in the Division III Select quarterfinals.

“Baseball is a momentum game. We lost the momentum and we couldn’t grab it back. We went into the seventh still up three and I felt good about that. And I got to give them credit because they made all the big hits and it’s not like we gave it away, made a bunch of mistakes. They drew some walks, had some tough at bats, and when it was time to get a big hit, they got it,” said St. Charles Catholic head coach Wayne Stein.

St. Charles Catholic’s 2024 senior class finishes their careers in Laplace with two state football and baseball titles in the last three years.

“Like I just told the kids, it’s hard to feel sorry for St Charles Catholic. I mean, these seniors, they went 30-9, state runner up. Last year, they go 31-7 state champions. The year before that, 29-8 state champion. Freshman year, 23-10, runner up. It’s a storybook four years,” said Stein.

