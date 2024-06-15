University of Kansas golfer makes the cut at prestigious major, the U.S. Open

University of Kansas senior golfer Gunnar Broin has made the cut in his first-ever PGA tournament.

It’s a big tournament: the 124th U.S. Open.

Broin shot a 2-under par 68 during his second round of the U.S. Open on Friday in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The 68, which was highlighted by a chip in on hole No. 8, tied for the sixth best round of the day.

Broin, a native of Shorewood, Minnesota, was one of three amateurs to survive the cut and qualify for the final two rounds of the tourney, which continues Saturday and concludes on Sunday.

Broin’s two-day total of 3-over-143 (he had a 75 in round one), was good for a tie for 37th overall with a group of golfers that included fellow amateur Neal Shipley. The other amateur to survive the cut, Luke Clanton, is 5-over in a tie for 57th.

Shipley is trying to become the first golfer to win low amateur at the U.S. Open and the Masters since Viktor Hovland in 2019.

Broin had three birdies in his final five holes.

Former KU golfer Gary Woodland, the 2019 Open champion, did not make the cut. He had rounds of 72 and 78 for 10-over par. The cut was 5-over par. Ludvig Aberg led the tourney after two days with rounds of 66-69, good for 1-under-par 135.

Broin competed in all 13 events this past season for KU. He finished inside the top 20 twice, including one finish in the top 10 (Fighting Irish Classic, tie, seventh). He posted four rounds in the 60s with a 72.59 scoring average. His low round of 67 came in the second round of the Ka’anapali Classic (Oct. 26-28). He shot under par in seven rounds on the season and was top individual for Kansas in two events.

He qualified into the U.S. Open on June 3 through final qualifying in Columbus, Ohio. He needed a playoff to advance.

Broin will tee off at 10:34 a.m., Saturday.