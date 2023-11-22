University of Jamestown accepted into the Northern Sun

Nov. 21—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown will be competing at the NCAA Division II level beginning in fall 2025.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Tuesday, Nov. 21, that it voted to accept UJ into the conference. The Jimmies will be the conference's 16th member.

The Jimmies are the third conference member from North Dakota, joining the University of Mary in Bismarck and Minot State University.

Jimmies Athletic Director Austin Hieb said he's "really excited" about the news. He said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind reached out to him and UJ President Polly Peterson to tell them the news.

Despite being removed from the Great Plains Athletic Conference, Hieb said he wasn't worried about the university figuring out its next steps.

UJ will compete in the North Star Athletic Association during the 2024-25 academic year before joining the NSIC in fall 2025.

" ... this is just another thing that makes our future even more exciting," Hieb said.

The university will enter the conference in the 2025-26 academic year. Hieb said the next step for the school is to submit an application to the NCAA.