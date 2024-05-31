University of Idaho volleyball coach resigns amid investigation into alleged abuse

University of Idaho volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez has resigned before the conclusion of an investigation into allegations by current and former players of mental, physical and verbal abuse, the university announced Friday.

The resignation is effective immediately and the investigation will not continue. No further action will be taken, the school said in a statement.

Gonzalez was put on administrative leave on March 27 in response to a wide array of complaints brought by student-athletes in November 2023.

“In early 2024, a case manager was provided for the student-athletes. This case manager attended all team activities where Gonzalez was present, and many others where he was not,” according to a U of I news release. “The students were connected with mental health and support resources.

“The university worked to uphold our values and the principles of an inclusive, supportive and nurturing learning environment while maintaining due process under the law and our policies.”

The Orange County Register published a story in late December in which six Idaho players on the 2023 roster, three former players and a university employee detailed alleged abuse by Gonzalez. He was accused of pushing two different players to the ground in separate practice incidents, according to the Register’s story, which granted anonymity to sources. Other accusations included targeting specific players for daily bullying, weight shaming and racially insensitive remarks.

Gonzalez had been the coach in Moscow the past two seasons. The team struggled in that time, compiling a 5-51 record, including a 1-27 mark in 2023. During his tenure, Gonzalez allegedly created a hostile team environment in which players were targeted for body shaming, forced to play through injuries and regularly deprived of food on road trips, according to the Register’s story.

“With this resolution, we look forward to the volleyball program rebuilding an environment in which our student-athletes can be comfortable and succeed both on the court and off,” the university said.