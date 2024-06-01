University of Idaho volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez resigns

Jun. 1—Chris Gonzalez, who was under investigation by the University of Idaho for allegations that he bullied and mistreated players on the Vandal volleyball team, has resigned as coach, UI announced Friday.

Gonzalez's resignation became official Friday, according to a UI news release.

"With his resignation, the investigation stops, and no further action will be taken," the news release said.

Gonzalez was hired as UI coach in February 2022. His teams compiled five wins in two seasons and went 5-51 overall and 1-24 in Big Sky competition.

In late December, the Orange County Register in Southern California published a lengthy article that anonymously cited nine players, six of whom were on the 2023 UI roster, and included accusations of emotional abuse, physical abuse, intimidation, harassment and withholding of food by Gonzalez.

Some of the allegations included in the article stated that "In his early practices in the spring, Gonzalez pushed over Hailey Pelton, a veteran setter and four-time Big Sky Conference All-Academic team selection," Scott M. Reid of the OCR wrote.

Reid also wrote that "at least 13 players have complained to Athletic Director Terry Gawlik or other university officials, according to player interviews, formal complaints and confidential university documents."

The concerns were also "routinely ignored and dismissed by Gawlik and other university officials," Reid wrote.

UI put Gonzalez on administration leave in late March as it investigated the allegations made by players.

"The university followed its process of investigation after being made aware of the complaints in November 2023," according to Friday's news release.

UI said in its news release that a case manager was provided for the volleyball players in early 2024.

"The case manager attended all team activities where Gonzalez was present, and many others where he was not. The students were connected with mental health and support resources. The university worked to uphold our values and the principles of an inclusive, supportive and nurturing learning environment while maintaining due process under the law and our policies," according to the news release.