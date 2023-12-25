University hockey: Line chemistry, team camaraderie have Preppers riding high

Dec. 25—It's not that University had all that much to prove following a state runner-up charge last winter.

But there were some questions.

With key graduation losses at forward and on defense, how would the Preppers adapt?

Was there even further progress available before the new calendar year commenced?

And what if home ice went awry again?

At Christmas, US has safely answered all three of those concerns with candor and clarity.

The Preppers improved to 17-2 with a 3-1 win Dec. 22 up the road at Gilmour, one that in a unique campaign league-wise checks in as Great Lakes Hockey League and Greater Ohio Hockey League victories.

Line chemistry has played a big role.

"We think that, on any night, one of those three lines can step up and make plays," US coach Andy Gerow said.

The first US line, as usual, is loaded with 2023 News-Herald hockey player of the year Sam Wade along with fellow seniors Luke Palmer and Anthony Messina. Wade has 31 goals and 16 assists for 47 points, with Palmer (8-19-27) and Messina (8-8-16) off to fine starts as well. As a testimony to that line's potency, Wade (39), Messina (34) and Palmer (32) all have a plus-minus over 30.

Messina really came on in the last week in particular, logging five goals over three victories, all on the road, along with an assist.

Second- and third-line play has been exemplary to complement that.

Messina praised the presence of senior Luca Garofalo (7-14-21) as a second-line stabilizer. Junior Gavin Jones has had a breakthrough season thus far with 10 goals and eight assists, as has junior Sam Robinson (4-11-15).

The game against Gilmour was an example of that, with 18 shots generated in the second period alone with quality shifts first-through-third line to complement it.

"It started with the third line getting out there. They got pressure for about a minute — that's Mark Filippelli, Patrick Corcoran and Ethan Roberts out there," Messina said. "Me, Luke Palmer and Sam Wade, we came out and just kept that O-zone pressure. I think that's really what kind of broke through.

"Luca taking the line with Gavin and Sam Robinson, it goes back to that culture. He made sure to make those guys feel part of our family right away, getting used to each other on the line, especially Sam Robinson coming in from Wooster. It just comes down to that culture again. We're spending a lot of time with each other, and you see it as the year progresses. As we spend more and more time, it starts to click even more on the ice."

Defense has settled in nicely, too, after graduating Luke Brandon and Nate Abbott on the blue line, led by the first pairing of senior Michael Matthews (2-5-7) and junior Ryder Beegun (0-14-14). Matthews had a late third-period game-tying goal in a 2-1 setback to St. Edward on Dec. 9.

And as expected, the goaltending has been outstanding, with seniors Noah Caballero (152 saves, 95.6 save percentage, 0.75 goals-against average) and Cooper Pettipiece (181 saves, 94.8 save %, 1.09 GAA) each 8-1 on the year and back in the fold.

US already has two tournament titles to its credit, capturing the prestigious NISS crown in Jamestown, N.Y., for the first time in program lore, as well as the Padua Holiday tournament.

"We set goals before the beginning of every year, and one of those goals is tournament wins," Messina said. "Championship Sundays as we call them. The goals we set at the beginning of the year, we want to make sure we hit them. That's part of the culture. Every single game matters.

"We're not going to take this one off if we don't have a crowd or we're in a different state or something. Every game, we kind of have that juice and we're going."

There was a measure of revenge of sorts this past week in addition, taking down Olentangy Liberty, 5-1, to which the Preppers lost in the state final a year ago. That came on the heels of a 2-1 overtime win over Upper Arlington, then the Gilmour victory once US ventured back to Northeast Ohio for three wins in five days.

"Third game in a week — we went down to Columbus and played two against two really good teams," Gerow said. "And then we have to play Gilmour in the third game of the week. But it's a credit to these guys. They've been putting the work in since June 1 in the weight room, on the ice."

Unfortunately, coinciding with it, US has had another season managing issues with home ice, as Cleveland Heights has had stretches again of not being available. The Pavilion is currently operating with one sheet of ice instead of its longtime two. So the Preppers had to take a trip back in time to visit an old friend.

"We've had another hiccup at Cleveland Heights, where it was closed for a bit," Gerow said. "These guys were practicing at 6:15 a.m. over at Euclid.

"So once again, they just show up and work. And they're never satisfied."

At 17-2, and clicking to an extent befitting a state championship contender, not much has blocked the path forward in Hunting Valley to date.

Not that US has a whole lot to prove coming off a state runner-up campaign — but perhaps with one more target in mind, maybe it does.

"As soon as that season ended, we got right back to work with offseason lifts," Messina said. "And then, in the summer, when spring sports were done, we had everyone in the weight room, summer skates, people are playing pre-post.

"It's with that one goal in mind to get back to that spot. Obviously, we want to win it this year."