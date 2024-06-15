University High Murphy commits to Tennessee Martin basketball

Johnson City, TN — Speaking of signing former University High basketball player AJ Murphy, who announced he’s heading to Tennessee Martin. Murphy helped lead the Bucs to a district and region championship in class 1-a a season ago and fell short to Middleton in the state semi-finals.

This season he averaged 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals and was named all-state while leading the team to a 23-9 record

