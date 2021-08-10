University of Hawaii nose tackle Justus Tavai ready to take more than one for the team

Aug. 10—When it comes to pledging allegiance to the University of Hawaii football team, the newest nose tackle is assuring Justus for all.

"A lot of sacrifice there, " said Justus Tavai, who embraces the 600-plus-pound double blocks he faces as the nose tackle. "It's a team sport."

Tavai, a fifth-year junior, joined the Rainbow Warriors as an interior defensive lineman. Playing the 3-technique last year, Tavai displayed athleticism that belied his 6-foot-3, 295-pound frame, making 35 tackles—tops among UH defensive linemen—and two fully extended pass breakups.

This training camp, Tavai has been used mostly as a nose tackle. With defensive tackle /nose tackle Blessman Ta'ala at his side, Tavai has learned to fire out of a four-point stance while absorbing blocks from the center and a guard.

"It's a different scheme for the inside, " Tavai said. "It's a lot of work, but I'm always there for the work. It helps me, and it helps (the offensive linemen ) when we're grinding together."

Tavai said the newcomers are blending with the returnees. Among the additions are O'tay Baker, a pass-rushing specialist from Tyler (Texas ) College, rush end Tariq Jones of McDonogh High (New Orleans ), and defensive lineman Zacchaeus McKinney, who transferred from Oklahoma.

"I think we're coming together pretty good, " Tavai said. "A couple new guys coming in from different schools. It's something new, but at the same time, nothing new. We're just getting close to each other. On the field, we've got that bond to be a good defense."

Tavai noted the defense is physically fit because of a full offseason program and going against the uptempo offense. In 2020, spring training was canceled because of the pandemic, and training camp was twice delayed before being abbreviated to three weeks.

"Compared to last year (when ) we really didn't have a fall camp, " Tavai said. "Everything was rushed. COVID just hit us. Two weeks in (this year ), it feels pretty good, getting us in shape. I feel a lot better. The team feels better."

Story continues

Tavai also is enjoying another new role. On Aug. 27—two days ahead of the season opener against UCLA at the Rose Bowl—his son Jedediah will celebrate his first birthday. Tavai said his son is staying on Kauai.

"It's a big role in my life now, " Tavai said of fatherhood, "but it's a big blessing at the same time. ... First grandson for my parents, It's a big blessing for our family, and a big role for me."

Tavai, who grew up in Southern California, is hopeful Jedediah will be able to attend the UCLA game.—For more Hawaii football, visit the.