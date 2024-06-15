University of Hawaii athletes qualify for U.S. Olympic trials

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ATHLETICS Hallee Mohr is the first UH athlete since Amber Kaufman in 2008 (high jump ) to compete at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

Hawaii discus thrower Halle Mohr has earned a spot in the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, which will begin on Friday in Eugene, Ore., at Heyward Field.

Mohr is the first UH athlete since Amber Kaufman in 2008 (high jump ) to compete at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials. The second-team All-American is coming off an 11th-place finish at the NCAA Championships, where she posted a mark of 55.46 meters to become just the fourth Rainbow Wahine discus thrower to earn All-America recognition. She also set the school record in the discus at the Big West Championships with a toss of 58.25 meters to earn her second career conference title.

Mohr will be one of 24 athletes competing in the discus, which is scheduled to begin on June 24. The top three finishers at the trials will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they meet the Olympic standard of 64.50 meters.

UH swimmers to compete in Olympic trials Timothy Gallagher, Dietrich Meyer and Kathryn Ivanov from the University of Hawaii swimming team are set to compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials starting this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Gallagher, who completed his UH career this spring, qualified for the trials in the men’s 100-and 200-meter backstroke, while Meyer will compete in the 50-meter freestyle. Ivanov will compete in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

Ivanov and Gallagher will compete in their respective qualifying heats in the 100-meter breastroke starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday. The top 16 advance to the event semifinals later in the day. The finals in both events are set for Monday. Gallagher will also compete on Wednesday in the 200-meter backstroke. The semifinals will be held in the evening and the finals on Thursday. Meyer will compete in the men’s 50 freestyle on Thursday morning followed by the semifinals with the final on Friday.