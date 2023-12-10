University girls notch win over Pa. state champ, Mohigans cruise on final day of BFS Tip-Off Classic

Dec. 9—MORGANTOWN — Through three games this season, the University girls' basketball team has already faced two defending state champions.

The Hawks were disappointed with the way they played against defending W.Va. state champion Morgantown on Wednesday, but responded with an impressive 66-49 victory over Pennsylvania 2A champion Kennedy Catholic Saturday afternoon at the BFS Tip-Off Classic.

"It was the girls, " UHS coach Nick Lusk said. "We came up with a game plan and like (assistant coach) Sammy (Lusk) said, for 32 minutes we did exactly what we wanted to do in our gameplan. They did a heck of a job."

University's (2-1) combination of full-court press and zone defenses worked wonders to keep KC (1-2) off balance and the ball out of the hands of imposing forward Layke Fields.

The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter and UHS held a slight 29-17 lead at halftime. The third quarter was the difference, however, as the Hawks outscored Kennedy 19-9 to build a 48-36 lead.

"Just the way we played team ball and I think our defensive intensity picked up, " Lusk said. "We told them when we came out, the start of the third quarter was important and I think we handled it right."

Hannah Stemple scored eight of her 20 points in the third quarter as the Hawks began the frame on a 9-3 run and ended it on a 7-2 run.

In the fourth quarter, Ella Simpson poured in 13 of her team-high 29 points to lead the Hawks to victory.

University only used eight players, but all eight made positive contributions throughout the game.

"Everybody's just stepping up, " Lusk said. "Julia (Maisel is) stepping up, Riley (Braham) in the post as a freshman is doing a great job and Alexa Johnson came in today and gave us great minutes. We're small in numbers, but I feel confident with any of them."

Maisel was third on the team with nine points.

Bella Magestro led KC with 15 points, followed by 14 from Fields.

The road doesn't get easier for UHS as the Hawks host Parkersburg South on Tuesday and travel to Wheeling Park on Thursday.

Morgantown 74, Albert Gallatin (Pa.) 26 MORGANTOWN—The Morgantown girls' basketball team cruised to a 74-26 victory over Albert Gallatin (Pa.) Saturday morning at University High School in the BFS Tip-Off Classic.

Freshman Kayli Kellogg led the Mohigans (3-0) with 22 points. Kellogg made nine field goals, inducing four three-pointers.

Sofia Wassick was next with 11 points for MHS and Sadaya Jones chipped in nine.

Morgantown led 42-10 at halftime.

Mikayla Shea led AG with 16 points.

BOX SCORES University 66, Kennedy Catholic 49 KC 12 15 9 13—49 UHS 12 17 19 18—66 KENNEDY CATHOLIC (1-2)—Pfleger 0 0-0 0 ; Vincent 2 2-2 7 ; Magestro 5 1-2 15 ; Fields 5 5-6 14 ; Harvey 4 0-0 10 ; Shimrack 1 0-0 2 ; Thompkins 0 0-0 0.

UNIVERSITY (2-1)—Braham 1 0-0 2 ; Maisel 4 1-2 9 ; Stemple 8 0-0 20 ; Weaver 1 0-3 2 ; Simpson 10 7-11 29 ; Fox 0 0-0 0 ; Johnson 2 0-0 4.

3-Pt. Goals—Kennedy Catholic 7 (Magestro 4, Harvey 2, Vincent 1). University 6 (Stemple 4, Simpson 2).

Morgantown 74, Albert Gallatin 26 MHS 12 30 17 15—74 AG 6 4 4 12—26 MORGANTOWN (3-0)—Wassick 5 1-1 11 ; Davis 1 0-0 2 ; Howell 1 0-0 3 ; Jones 3 2-4 9 ; Kellogg 9 0-0 22 ; 7 1-1 15 ; Smith 2 0-2 5 ; Alsop 1 1-2 3 ; Hatcher 0 0-2 0 ; Paulson 1 0-0 2.

ALBERT GALLATIN—Shea 5 5-7 16 ; Glisan 2 1-5 5 ; Turner 0 3-4 3 ; Quertinmont 1 0-0 2.

3-Pt. Goals—Morgantown 7 (Kellogg 4, Howell 1, Jones 1, Smith 1). Albert Gallatin 1 (Shea).