University of Georgia, Georgia State announce football staffing changes

HATTIESBURG, MS - NOVEMBER 05: Georgia State Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott during a college football game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on November 5, 2022, at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. (Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Changes are happening in the football programs at both Georgia State University and the University of Georgia.

Head football coach Shawn Elliott has resigned from Georgia State University, according to media reports. He is expected to head to South Carolina, according to 247Sports.com.

Elliott was named head coach in December 2016. He is expected to accept the tight ends coaching job at South Carolina. He previously worked at South Carolina before he took the Georgia State job.

Special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is no longer on the Bulldogs' staff at the University of Georgia. Additionally, offensive analyst Darrell Dickey reportedly resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Before Cochran joined the Bulldogs, he was the head strength and conditioning coach at Alabama, where he helped the team win six national championships.

Kirk Benedict will be promoted to special teams coordinator, according to Dawgnation.com.

STATEMENT FROM GEORGIA STATE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS CHARLIE COBB

On the resignation of head football coach Shawn Elliott

"We want to thank Shawn Elliott for his hard work and dedication the last seven years to build this football program. I know this was a difficult decision for him, but I understand his personal reasons, and we wish the best for Shawn and his family.

"We are proud of what this football program has accomplished in such a short time. Six bowl games and four bowl victories in our first 10 years at the FBS level - I don't know of another start-up program that has had that kind of success so quickly.

"I am confident that we will hire an outstanding football coach who will take Georgia State football to even greater heights. We plan to move quickly, and we have retained Parker Executive Search to assist in the process. We’re excited about the future."

Cobb said that spring football practice and the Spring Game have been postponed.

STATEMENT FROM SHAWN ELLIOTT

"It's extremely difficult to step away from the Georgia State football program, particularly the players and staff who have gone above and beyond. As hard as this decision is professionally, it's something that I must do personally. I want to thank Charlie Cobb for giving me this opportunity seven years ago and working tirelessly to collaborate on growing and improving Georgia State football. I am proud of this program's growth, our accomplishments and the foundation we laid for future success. I am especially proud of and grateful to all the players who have worked so hard to make this program successful. I know Charlie will hire a tremendous football coach to continue growing the program. With his leadership, GSU football is poised to do great things, and I know these young men do just that. I will always be grateful that I was allowed to be a small part of the journey."