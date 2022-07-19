University of Evansville's ace picked in MLB Draft by New York Yankees

Evansville’s Shane Gray (29) pitches as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Missouri State Bears at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville, Ind., Friday evening, April 16, 2021.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Purple Aces’ ace is headed to professional baseball.

University of Evansville pitcher Shane Gray was selected by the New York Yankees in the 16th round (490th overall) of the MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon. He was the lone UE player taken, though there were only 20 rounds compared to the normal 40.

Gray was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree this spring and toed the rubber every Friday to open a weekend series. He polished his game as a senior, finishing 8-3 in 15 starts. His team-high 95 strikeouts were the second-most by a pitcher in the MVC.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander from West Jefferson, Ohio, has been on professional teams’ radars for over a year, according to UE coach Wes Carroll.

“If he gets in the right organization, with his offspeed, I feel like he can really climb the ladder fast and fill up a real meaningful space," Carroll told the Courier & Press last week. “I think he’s just one of those talented pitchers that could fit any role an organization needs.”

Gray is the first UE player drafted since Adam Lukas in 2019 went in the 12th round to the Kansas City Royals.

Of course, the Aces’ program has plenty of MLB Draft history. Kyle Freeland, who's now with the Colorado Rockies, in 2014 became the third UE player selected in the first round. Andy Benes (No. 1 overall in 1988) and Steve Obenchain (2002) are the others.

Former UE infielder Trey Hair (’17) is currently playing for the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate while Eric Stamets (’12) is in Triple-A for the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Although Gray was the only UE player picked this week, others are likely to sign as undrafted free agents. Infielder Tanner Craig and outfielder Mark Shallenberger also were getting looks from professional scouts. Carroll was hopeful multiple UE players would be chosen considering the Aces had nine players earn all-conference recognition.

The Aces (32-24) posted their first 30-win campaign since 2014 this season against a quality schedule. After being picked seventh in the MVC, UE finished second and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals.

North High School's Cameron Decker was the only high school or college player picked from Southwestern Indiana. He went in the 18th round to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: MLB Draft 2022: Evansville pitcher Shane Gray selected by NY Yankees