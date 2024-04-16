University of Denver to host Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Ball Arena

DENVER (KDVR) – For the second time ever, the University of Denver Pioneers will be hitting the rink at Ball Arena where the team will take on the University of Minnesota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

After DU claimed the title on Saturday by shutting out Boston College 2-0, the team has received shout-outs and celebrations from people across the state – including a welcome home with shutdown streets filled with fans.

DU hockey celebrates NCAA win, festivities continue into Monday

The team just hosted its pep rally on Monday, where fans were able to see the trophy and get an autograph from the players. While the festivities are over, for now, the team’s successful season gave them another chance to play on the NHL rink in Denver.

Ball Arena announced the Hall of Fame Game on Monday, which will take place over Thanksgiving weekend 2025.

This will be the third time DU has hosted a Hall of Fame Game, with only one of the previous games taking place at Ball Arena. It will be the fourth time the Pioneers have played in the game.

“Our team is excited to participate in the 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against another great college hockey program in Minnesota and at a great venue for our sport at Ball Arena,” said DU head coach David Carle. “Getting a chance to play at our home NHL rink in January 2023 against Colorado College was a highlight for our program and players that season. I know our team and all Pioneers are excited to do it again against another quality opponent in the Golden Gophers.”

Tickets to watch two of the top college programs in history start at $25. You can sign up for more information and updates on pre-sale tickets as well as other ticket packages.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies and more sports news

The date and time of the 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game will be announced after the NHL schedule release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.