University of Colorado Buffaloes sell out season tickets for second year in a row

DENVER (KDVR) – The University of Colorado Buffaloes did it again. For the second year in a row and only the tenth time in history, the football team sold out season tickets for the 2024 season.

Head coach Deion Sanders took Colorado by storm after signing onto the losing Buffs team. Going into Sanders’ first season with the Buffs, season tickets sold out before August for the first time in history – and the team didn’t disappoint.

Season 3 of ‘Coach Prime’ coming out soon

The team gained multiple prime time spots and even beat out big-name teams like Texas Christian University, while the team didn’t make it to the playoffs, Coach Prime turned the previously 1-11 team into an AP top 25 during last season.

Heading into the 2024 season, the season tickets sold out before August for the second time in history. The university announced the sold-out tickets on Monday.

“Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said. “We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season.”

Before Coach Prime came in last season, it had been 27 years since last selling out-of-season tickets when the 1971 team finished No. 3 in the nation.

How to get CU Buffs tickets

Even if you missed the chance to claim season tickets to see Coach Prime and his Buffs, there are a few ways you can grab tickets before the season starts.

Single tickets go on sale on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Students can purchase a Student Sports Pass for the 2024-25 season on July 10 at 10 a.m.

The university is accepting waitlist applications for the 2024 season

You’re going to want to grab tickets as soon as they’re available. This is the first time in 14 years that the Buffs are returning to the Big 12.

The first game in Boulder will be against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29, as one of the first teams to hit the field in 2024.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.