University of Colorado Buffaloes football single-game tickets go on sale

DENVER (KDVR) — Season tickets for the University of Colorado Boulder football team are long gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t snag a single-game ticket.

On Monday, the Buffs announced the football team sold out season tickets for the second year in a row and only the 10th time in history.

EA Sports College Football 25 comes out on July 19. CU’s Travis Hunter is on standard cover

So, if you still want to catch the Buffs take on their first Big 12 opponents at Folsom Field this year, get your credit card ready.

The team announced on Instagram that single-game tickets are on sale now.

Starting Tuesday, fans can purchase tickets for the following home games:

North Dakota State on Aug. 29 – Tickets start at $116

Baylor on Sept. 21 – Tickets start at $153

Kansas State on Oct. 12 – Tickets start at $138

Cincinnati on Oct. 26 – Tickets start at $153

Utah on Nov. 16 – Tickets start at $116

Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 – Tickets start at $105

There is a limit of six tickets per game.

Students will have their own chance at getting tickets to games this season. The Student Sports Pass for the 2024-25 season is scheduled to go on sale on July 10 at 10 a.m.

University of Colorado Buffaloes sell out season tickets for second year in a row

This will be head coach Deion Sander’s second season after he took Colorado by storm by turning a previous 1-11 team into an AP Top 25 team.

The Buffs are returning to the Big 12 for the first time in 14 years, and they have a stacked schedule.

If you want to go to an away game, those tickets will go on sale sometime this summer, including the game against Kansas that will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.