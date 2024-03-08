New University of Cincinnati football coaches get early look at 2024 Bearcats

A pair of coaches that met in last December's Liberty Bowl for opposing teams are now in the same colors preparing the University of Cincinnati Bearcats for the upcoming 2024 season.

Defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt came from within the Big 12 at Iowa State, while Sean Dawkins led the running backs at Memphis and will be in that same capacity with the Bearcats.

New University of Cincinnati football defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt speaks during a press conference at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Veidt comes to UC from Iowa State.

Defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt

Veidt came to the Bearcats in late January after being linebackers coach at Iowa State since 2016. The Cyclones held the Bearcats to 115 yards rushing and 99 yards passing last Oct. 14, significantly below their season averages of 217 yards rushing and 209 yards through the air.

He brings the 3-3-5 scheme from Ames (three down linemen, three linebackers, five in the secondary). The first three days of spring practice he was getting his squad used to the new look.

"It's difficult to get to that structure if you don't start with it," Veidt said. "Here in the next couple of weeks we're going to move some things around and do some different things."

The Bearcats are off next week for spring break, then return with 11 more practice sessions and a spring game. Once everyone's back from the break they'll evaluate tape of the opening week.

"I feel like we'll start to tweak alignments and where guys are going to play," Veidt said. "That will become more evident at the end of the spring."

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Keilan Smith participates in drills during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Defensive names to know

The Bearcat defense returns lineman Dontay Corleone who is more familiar with lining up over center and has embraced the new ideas. Veteran Eric Phillips also returns up front. Transfers Mikah Coleman (Eastern Michigan) and Darlan Varner (Wisconsin) should also help.

"He's had a great offseason," Veidt said of Corleone. "He's in better condition than he was this time a year ago. He's a great leader for us. He loves football. If you're that kind of guy you're going to have a chance to be successful."

Dorian Jones returns at linebacker along with Jack Dingle. A new face to watch is West Virginia transfer Jared Bartlett. As for defensive backs, "star" position starter Ken Willis is back along with Jordan Young. Transfers to watch are Derrick Canteen (Virginia Tech), Kye Stokes (Ohio State), Josh Minkins Jr. (Louisville), Ormanie Arnold (Idaho), Mekhi Miller (New Mexico State) and Logan Wilson (North Texas).

"They did a great job with the guys that are in," Veidt said of UC's personnel staff. "Number one, they're great human beings. That's what you've got to start with. There's a great mixture in that secondary. I feel like we've got some versatile guys that probably over time will play more than one position for us."

Defining roles

In addition to coordinating the defense, Veidt will coach UC's safeties.

"The group of safeties we're working with are unbelievable kids," Veidt said. "We kept some continuity with Walt (Stewart, defensive line) and Kerry (Coombs, corners). Bras (Cort Braswell) is coaching three linebackers now instead of two. Collectively, me and Nate (Fuqua) coaching the safeties has been a great union to be honest with you."

Sean Dawkins

Dawkins is barely over a week into his new job after coming from Memphis.

"I want to be a part of something special knowing what Coach (Scott) Satterfield does offensively," Dawkins said. "He wants to run the ball. Definitely, as a running back and running back coach, this is something you want to be a part of."

Sean Dawkins is the new running backs coach for UC football. He previously was at Memphis and before that Charlotte.

At UC, he'll be running Satterfield's outside zone scheme.

"Football is football," Dawkins said. "We all run outside zone. We ran outside zone at the previous school I was at. Not as much, but it was part of the scheme. I love it. I've watched Coach Satterfield for a very long time, he's really, really good at this scheme."

Dawkins spoke of a few of UC's running options Thursday before the team headed for break.

Corey Kiner gained 1,047 yards for the Bearcats in 2023. He will now have his third running backs coach in as many years.

Corey Kiner

"First time I saw him on tape I knew I had a good football player," Dawkins said. "Everything I heard about him in terms of his leadership and the kind of man he is, really made me excited. He possesses leadership qualities that are necessary for that group. We have some other guys in that room that will complement Corey. They're not necessarily scat-backs, but they are guys a little bit faster, a little bit quicker. We're looking forward to getting those younger guys some more reps and seeing who emerges."

Chance Williams (Grambling State transfer)

"He's definitely a change-of-pace guy from Corey," Dawkins said. "He's a fast young man, a home run guy, somebody that will complement Corey. So far he's been really impressive."

Manny Covey

"Manny has come along and done some really good things," Dawkins said. "I think we still need to grow and develop in the playbook. Athletically, and ability-wise, he has it."

Evan Pryor runs last season for Ohio State vs. Minnesota. Pryor is now a Cincinnati Bearcat looking to earn time in the backfield.

Evan Pryor (Ohio State transfer)

"Evan's smooth man," Dawkins said. "He really is. He has great movement, he's real fluid. He's the kind of guy that's really good in one-on-one situations that can win with his feet and make guys miss. He's not a small guy. He still shows physical capabilities. He has a chance to be a guy that can complement Corey in certain situations and help out in the throw game."

UC spring practice concludes Saturday, April 13 with the Red and Black Spring Game.

