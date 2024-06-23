University of Cincinnati Athletics honored for their NIL department

University of Cincinnati Athletics received some good news away from the competitive fields and courts Saturday in Atlanta when their NIL department was named the best institutional program at the third annual NIL Summit.

UC topped fellow finalists Florida, Grand Canyon, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, St. Joseph's and UCLA. Past winners include Michigan State (2023) and Boise State (2022).

"IMPACT (Cincinnati's NIL development program) is dedicated to equipping athletes with the education and resources they need to forge their own unique brands," Eddie Taylor, Assistant Director of NIL and Innovation, said. "Our athletes chose to develop their brands and put themselves out there, achieving excellence in the process. This award truly belongs to our student-athletes."

Cincinnati is this years' Institutional Program of the Year! This award recognizes an institution that has shown exceptional commitment to supporting its student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities through a combo of education, resources & industry-leading innovation!… pic.twitter.com/gYMqKiLZ62 — The NIL Summit (@NILSummit) June 23, 2024

Along with Taylor, UC sent student-athletes Hampton Gucky (swimming and diving), Gabby Guenther (tennis), Evan Prater and Jalen Hunt (both football) to the Summit as well as Chad Allen, the Associate AD for Career Advancement and Leadership.

UC student-athletes Jalen Hunt (football), Hampton Gucky (swimming and diving), Gabby Guenther (tennis) and Evan Prater (football) joined UC Assistant Director of NIL and Innovation Eddie Taylor at the third annual NIL Summit in Atlanta.

The Best Institutional Program award honors a college or institution that has shown exceptional commitment to supporting student-athletes in maximizing their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities through a combination of education, resources and industry-leading innovation.

"Thank you to Eddie and the whole IMPACT team for showing how much NIL can impact me not only as a student-athlete but for my future and building my brand," Gucky said.

Among NIL activities at UC is the Bearcats Exchange Marketplace, powered by INFLCR where fans can connect with student-athletes for social media posts and personal greetings. Player-specific apparel is available through Rally House's Cincinnati NIL collection.

"I think what makes us different is we don't currently have all the resources that all the schools have, so we have to be innovative," Taylor said. "My whole position is to figure out how to do more with less, how to expand their brands. We don't have five stars running around, but we have five-star personalities and five-star brands."

In addition to social media and brand-building training within the department, Cincinnati student-athletes have seen strong support from major companies including Fifth Third, altafiber, Medpace and TQL, among others.

Fans interested in learning more about NIL opportunities can contact UC's NIL collective CincyReigns.org.

