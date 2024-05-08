University battles, but can't keep pace with Bridgeport in offensive showcase

May 7—BRIDGEPORT — Baseball, maybe more so than any other sport, can produce very different games even when the same teams are involved.

Three weeks ago, Bridgeport beat University 1-0 in a classic pitchers' duel where the only offense was a sacrifice fly. It was the opposite when the teams met back up in the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday, however, as the two sides combined for 18 runs on 20 hits.

The Indians (28-4) came out on top, 10-8, using a six-run bottom of the third to pull ahead and adding on enough late to stay ahead.

"Both offenses are capable of doing damage and I think we say that (Tuesday), " UHS coach Brad Comport said. "Baseball's a funny game, every game tells a different story and (Tuesday) was a high-scoring game with a lot of hard-hit balls as opposed to the first one which was a pitchers' duel."

The loss knocks the Hawks (16-14) into the losers bracket where they will host Buckhannon-Upshur today in a rematch of Monday's opening round.

UHS wasted no time putting runs on the board Tuesday as Mason McDonald and Brodee Latocha led the game off with back-to-back singles and both came around to score for a 2-0 advantage.

Bridgeport responded in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double by Zach Rohrig to make it 2-1.

University stranded the bases loaded in the top of the second and Bridgeport got to UHS starter James Bryner in the third. With no outs, Brody Pierce hit a two-run double and Rohrig followed with a home run to left that put Bridgeport up 5-2. Two more runs would come in on a passed ball and sacrifice fly as BHS led 7-2.

Just like they did on Monday, the Hawks responded to giving up multiple runs by scoring multiple runs themselves. And just like on Monday, all the damage came with two outs.

Taking advantage of a Bridgeport error that extended the inning, McDonald singled home Duke Seggie and Brance McCune scored on a passed ball. Wenkai Campbell then hit a two-run single that scored McDonald and Latocha as UHS cut the lead to one, 7-6.

"I'm proud of the fight of this group, they battle, " Comport said. "They never give up and that was evident (Tuesday). We were able to answer back continuously and battle with two strikes and two outs but just came up a little short."

Bridgeport added two insurance runs in the fourth on a single by Mark Biafore, but UHS responded again with two of its own on RBIs by Brock McDonough and McCune.

A run in the fifth gave Bridgeport some more breathing room, which was enough for reliever Justin Duvall, who closed the game with 2.2 scoreless innings.

Rohrig led Bridgeport at the plate with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Pierce and Biafore also drove in two runs each.

The Indians get a day off and will host the winner of University and Buckhannon-Upshur in the section championship on Thursday.

McDonald, Latocha and McDonough each had two hits for UHS while Campbell had two RBI University, which used four pitchers on Tuesday, now faces the hurdle of managing its pitching staff through the rest of the double-elimination bracket.

"We're not overly deep on the mound, but we do have tough guys who are going to go out there and throw strikes, " Comport said. "I'm confident that these guys can respond (Wednesday) and get the job done."

BOX SCORE Bridgeport 10, University 8 UHS 200 420 0—8 11 1 BHS 106 210 x—10 9 3 UNIVERSITY (16-14)—McDonald 3 2 2 1 ; Latocha 3 2 2 0 ; Campbell 4 0 1 2 ; Chaney 3 0 0 1 ; Anderson 4 1 1 0 ; Cash 4 1 1 0 ; Seggie 3 1 1 0 ; McDonough 4 0 2 1 ; McCune 3 1 1 1. Totals 31 8 11 6.

BRIDGEPORT (28-4)—Baun 3 2 1 1 ; Pierce 2 2 1 2 ; Rohrig 3 2 2 2 ; D. Duvall 2 1 0 0 ; Bifano 1 0 0 0 ; Lively 3 1 1 0 ; Michaelis 1 0 0 0 ; BLake 0 1 0 0 ; Curry 2 0 1 1 ; Romano 4 1 2 0. Totals 25 10 9 8.

2B: UHS (Cash). BHS (Pierce, Rohrig).

HR: BHS (Rohrig).

WP: Stavrakis 4.1ip, 8r, 9h, 3bb, 6k LP: Bryner 2ip, 6r, 5h, 2bb, 2k SV: J. Duvall 2.2 ip, 0r, 2h, 1bb, 1k