University of Arkansas System president & trustees give insight into John Calipari hire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A special meeting of the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees sealed the deal to make John Calipari head coach of the Razorbacks Men’s Basketball team.

University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt said because the salary goes over the line-item maximum put in place under Arkansas law, a vote was required.

“For this fiscal year that we are in right now, $231,000 (is allotted) for the basketball coach in Fayetteville, and obviously his contract is going to a little bit more than that, so the board needs to meet to approve that over-line-item-max so that it can be approved and paid with private funds,” Bobbitt said.

The board held a short meeting where Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek went over Calipari’s accomplishments over 32 seasons which included 24 NCAA tournament appearances and one time winning it all.

“His resume is incredible, we couldn’t ask for anybody with more experience, more quality experience, and we’re excited to have him here at Arkansas,” University of Arkansas Board of Trustees Chairman Kelly Eichler said.

Eichler and Bobbitt gave some insight into the negotiation process since former coach Eric Musselman’s departure.

“It was probably a little bit easier than many people might have expected,” Bobbitt said.

“It was fast. It was very fluid. One minute we were talking to one person, and then talking to another, and the financial situation had to get some commitments from donors who are excited about Coach Calipari, and we’re thrilled with where we ended up,” Eichler said.

Calipari’s contract is for five years but can be extended by one year each of the first two times the Razorbacks make it to the NCAA tournament. If those incentives are reached, the contract would be worth more than $53 million before bonuses or benefits are factored in.

Calipari also has a retention bonus of $500,000 paid on June 30 of each year.

“The financial contract is significant, but our program is worth it, and what we will bring to the Arkansas program is worth the expenditure, and we’re happy to do it,” Eichler said.

The negotiations include some elements the U of A System called nontraditional. The contract includes bonuses for the postseason, but a lawyer compared them to a dart board because if the basketball team finished in the same round of the postseason twice the coach would only collect the bonus the first time.

There is also no drop-off for Calipari’s buyout of his contract. If he ends the contract to take another job at any time, he would have to lay up $6M back into the University’s net worth.

“The conversations do not happen in a vacuum. There’s obviously a lot of give and take including with Coach Calipari, and his attorney,” Bobbitt said. “This was complex. It was surprising to many people, and as a graduate of the University of Arkansas, I will just say personally very exciting.”

