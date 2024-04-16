University of Arkansas Fort Smith cheerleading team takes home fifth national championship

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith cheerleading team clinched the first-place spot at the 2024 National Cheerleading Association’s College Nationals.

The national competition in Daytona Beach, Florida, hosted dozens of teams from across the country.

Kylie Cumbie is the co-captain of UAFS Cheer and has been cheering since she was five years old.

“Being a Lions cheerleader has taught me about serving others,” Cumbie said. “From cheering on my peers playing volleyball and basketball to mentoring young girls who aspire to be college cheerleaders one day, my time with the squad has helped me to serve my community in so many ways.”

The Lions achieved a score of 95.1 out of 100 to take home the trophy.

This is the team’s fifth national championship with the last one coming in 2022.

