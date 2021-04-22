University of Arizona spring game will have distinct Patriots flavor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The University of Arizona spring game will be taking place on Saturday afternoon.

And this year, it may be of interest to fans of the New England Patriots.

Why might that be the case? The honorary coaches for Arizona's red and blue teams are not only Wildcats legends, they're Patriots legends as well.

As confirmed by the Arizona Football Twitter account, Rob Gronkowski (Red) and Tedy Bruschi (Blue) will be the honorary coaches for this game.

Gronk and Bruschi were two of the more passionate, expressive players that ever saw action for the Patriots. If this game is anything like their NFL careers, this should be fun to watch.

Bruschi, who is serving as a senior advisor on the Arizona staff this year, appears excited for the opportunity. He tweeted about bringing the famed "Desert Swarm" defense that he was once a part of back to Arizona for the contest.

While Gronk hasn't said much about his involvement as of this writing, it's safe to assume that he will bring energy to the Red team's sideline.

Bruschi and Gronkowski aren't the only former Patriots involved in this game. Former Pats quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch is the new head coach for the Wildcats, so this will mark an important milestone in his coaching career as well.

Seeing all these former Patriots interact should be a lot of fun. And maybe during the game, we'll get a glimpse of some future New England players. They do have a couple of former Wildcats on their roster (Nick Folk, J.J. Taylor) and obviously had success drafting Gronkowski and Bruschi.

Maybe with Fisch in the desert, this will become the Patriots' new hotbed for finding undervalued players and prospects.