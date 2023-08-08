University of Arizona president roasts George Kliavkoff over Apple TV deal

We all know the Pac-12 fumbled, bumbled and stumbled in failing to get a media rights deal done. We know this was a horrible process with a horrible, worst-case outcome, the death of the 108-year-old conference. We know this was a train wreck. Yet, each new report and revelation which drips out from a reporter makes it all seem worse. It’s very Pac-12. Everything can always get worse. Everything continues to look worse than it did a day ago or a week ago.

The latest “drip, drip, drip” revelation — Chinese water torture for anyone who loves or cares about the Pac-12 — comes from University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, who dropped a truth bomb on the Apple TV deal presented to the Pac-12 CEO Group by commissioner George Kliavkoff a few days ago.

The quote is a forceful takedown of the deal and the thought process behind it, but as one Phoenix-based media commentator noted, if the Pac-12 CEO Group knew this deal was so bad, why wasn’t it focused more on getting a better deal and on making sure the conference didn’t die?

Let’s dive into the reactions and criticisms which accompanied Robert Robbins’ takedown of George Kliavkoff in a Pac-12 which is going down in flames … and flame wars:

Arizona President Bobby Robbins on selling Apple package: "We were trying to think, well, it's going to be like selling candy bars for Little League." — Pete Nakos (@Pete_Nakos96) August 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire