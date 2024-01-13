University of Alabama names new head football coach
Kalen DeBoer is replacing Crimson Tide's legendary coach Nick Saban, who retired this week.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
Nick Saban owned college football for nearly two decades. Either he was winning it or you had to go through him to win it. There were no shortcuts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.
Money, pressure and changing circumstances mean we won’t see coaching tenures like Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick's again.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to becoming Alabama's new coach isn't an overnight success story.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
Steele served as an assistant to Nick Saban three different times at Alabama.
Moving on from an all-time legend won't be easy. Who will lead the Crimson Tide next?
What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
Mayo played eight seasons with the Patriots and became a linebackers coach after retiring.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.