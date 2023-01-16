University of Alabama basketball player arrested on murder charges
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was among two suspects arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting near the campus.
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was among two suspects arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting near the campus.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and a second man have been charged with capital murder after a deadly shooting near campus.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats addressed the arrest of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles, who was charged with capital murder
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. “I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said.
The stereotypical broadcast voice, which lacks a regional accent, is a holdover from newscasts of the 1970s and 1980s, experts told Insider.
Alabama has always had success with bringing in prominent recruits from across the country for their Junior Day.
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday to give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history. The banged-up Cougars, who had to fight off South Florida to avoid their own upset loss, watched their advantage over the Jayhawks shrink ever so slightly, pulling in 34 of 60 first-place votes from a national media panel.
Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...
When an Illinois family heard noise coming from their garage, they discovered it was the endangered ring-tailed lemur.
A little more than 24 hours after celebrating a victory over LSU, Alabama basketball players met Sunday night to discuss
BERLIN (Reuters) -German armsmaker Rheinmetall could deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest and would need a confirmed order to begin repairs, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday. Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine with 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to help repel Russian forces. But Kyiv has also requested heavier vehicles such as the Leopards, which would represent a significant step-up in Western support to Ukraine.
Darius Miles, the ex-Alabama basketball player maintains his innocence after being charged with capital murder, per his attorneys.
Authorities have located Aniyah Star Hernandez, 14, of Hesperia, less than two days after she'd reportedly gone missing at a Victorville mall.
On Sunday, Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask his followers which platform was better, Twitter or Instagram.
A heartbroken family is searching for answers after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ross Township last week.
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was removed from campus, the University of Alabama announced Sunday.
McClendon, a three year starter and sports management major from Brunswick, Georgia, declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who hails from Texas, took home the Miss Universe crown on Saturday in New Orleans.
Illinois sheriffs who are refusing to enforce the state’s new gun-control law are engaged in “political grandstanding” and are endangering the lives of residents, Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office said on Monday.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and a second man have been charged with capital murder after a deadly shooting near campus. Authorities say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Boulevard near campus in Tuscaloosa. Police say 23-year-old Jamea Harris of the Birmingham area was shot and killed. Miles is a 21-year-old a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C. Police say the second suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, is from Charles County, Maryland.
A day after being ruled out for the season with an ankle injury, Alabama forward Darius Miles has been arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Miles, 21, is one of two men charged in the case along with Michael Lynn Davis, 20. Around 1:45 AM Sunday morning, officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Department were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium following a report of a shooting.