University of Akron Zips men's basketball vs. Bradley: Live game score, updates

The University of Akron men's basketball team will be searching for the end of its three-game losing streak Tuesday night at Rhodes Arena.

Bradley, though, is not expected to be an easy out by any means.

Akron (4-3) will host Bradley (6-2) for a nonconference showdown at 7 p.m. The Zips are 2-0 at home.

UA's drought began after it started this season 4-0. In the Zips' past three games, they have lost 65-62 to Utah State on Nov. 20 and 79-59 to Drake on Nov. 21 during the Cayman Islands Classic Basketball Tournament in addition to falling 72-70 to host UNLV on Nov. 28.

Like Akron, Bradley hopes to enter bounce-back mode. After starting this season 6-0, Bradley has lost its past two games (79-72 at Murray State on Nov. 29 and 85-77 to visiting Indiana State on Dec. 2).

Akron and Bradley have had one common opponent this season: Utah State. As mentioned earlier, UA lost to Utah State by three points. Bradley, on the other hand, defeated Utah State 72-66 at home on Nov. 11.

The Zips hope to benefit from home-court advantage in their first game at Rhodes Arena since Nov. 14. Under coach John Groce, UA is 38-1 at home against nonconference opponents and has a 27-game winning streak in such games.

Check back here for live updates from the game.

Below is some pregame information about Akron and Bradley.

Who are the Akron Zips' top men's basketball players this season?

Entering Tuesday's game, senior forward Enrique Freeman, senior wing Mikal Dawson and senior forward Sammy Hunter led Akron in scoring.

Freeman averaged 17.3 points on 55.4% shooting from the field and 11.9 rebounds. Dawson averaged 11.1 points on 40.9% shooting and three rebounds. Hunter averaged 11 points on 43.5% shooting and three rebounds.

Who are Bradley's best men's basketball players in 2023-24?

Like UA, Bradley had three players who were averaging double-digit scoring heading into Tuesday's game.

They were graduate-student forward Malevy Leons (15.6 ppg, 45.3% shooting from the field, 7.3 rebounds), junior guard Connor Hickman (13.5 ppg, 45.3%, 2.9 rebounds) and senior forward Darius Hannah (12.5 ppg, 65.7%, 7.4 rebounds).

What is the history between the Akron Zips and Bradley in college basketball?

The Akron and Bradley men's basketball teams met for the first time last season, and the visiting Zips lost 74-55 on Dec. 22.

University of Akron head coach John Groce encourages his team during a win over Southern Miss on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Looking ahead at Akron Zips men's basketball schedule

After UA's game against Bradley, the Zips will visit Northern Kentucky for a 7 p.m. Saturday tipoff.

Akron is scheduled to play four more opponents, not counting Bradley but including Northern Kentucky, before it begins the Mid-American Conference portion of its schedule Jan. 2 at Northern Illinois.

The Bradley basketball team will return to Akron later this season

Bradley will return to Akron to face Duquesne on Dec. 18 at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School's The LeBron James Arena.

Former Akron Zips and STVM state championship-winning coach Keith Dambrot is the head coach of Duquesne.

More 2023-24 Akron Zips men's basketball coverage

Is Akron's Ali Ali eligible for season?: Akron Zips coach John Groce says NCAA made 'wrong decision' by keeping player on bench

Zips legend Bill Turner dies: Reflecting on a former NBA player who is a strong candidate for Akron's basketball Mount Rushmore

How can I watch, stream or listen to the Akron Zips vs. Bradley men's basketball game?

The game will be available on ESPN+. It will also be broadcast locally on the Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO (640-AM).

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips men's basketball vs. Bradley: Live score and updates