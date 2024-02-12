University of Akron unveils 23-player recruiting class for its college football program

The University of Akron football team unveiled its 23-player recruiting class last week, and there is some solid talent coming in.

Among the 23 are 13 stars from the high school ranks and 10 from the transfer portal.

Here’s a look at the future Zips:

University of Akron coach Joe Moorhead is bringing in a stable of solid players in his 2023 recruiting class.

High school signees coming to the Akron Zips football program

Rich Benege, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6-foot-1, 225 pounds

Linebacker from West Point Preparatory School

Benege was ranked the No. 2 player in South Dakota by 247Sports.com. He made 122 tackles, 13 for loss, as a senior and was originally committed to Army.

Elijah Davis, Middletown, Ohio

6-2, 300 pounds

Defensive lineman from Lakota West High School

Davis is a three-star recruit and top-100 player from Ohio according to 247Sports.com. He made 63.5 tackles, 11.5 for loss and had 11.5 sacks as a senior.

6-2, 225 pounds

Defensive lineman from Bryan Station High School

Frazier is a three-star recruit and top-20 player in Kentucky according to 247Sports.com. He registered four sacks as a senior and turned down offers from Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.

Jahvon Frazier, Lexington, Ky.

6-3, 235 pounds

Defensive lineman from Bryan Station High School

Frazier is a three-star recruit and top-100 player in Kentucky according to 247Sports.com. He had five sacks and turned down offers from Eastern Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

Jason Hocker, Lexington, Ky.

6-0, 230 pounds

Linebacker from Bryan Station High School

Hocker is a three-star recruit and top-20 player in Kentucky according to 247Sports.com. He had 19 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered two more for the state runner-up Defenders.

Ronald Hull, Upper Marlboro, Md.

6-2, 285 pounds

Defensive lineman from Dr. Henry Wise High School

Hull is a three-star recruit and top-200 player in Maryland according to 247Sports.com. He had 41 tackles, 21.5 for loss and 10 sacks as a senior and held eight Division I offers.

University of Akron football coach Joe Moorhead picked up 13 high school recruits and 10 transfer portal players to round out his 2024 class.

Rodrick Hunter, Atlanta, Ga.

5-11, 185 pounds

Safety from Carver High School.

Hunter is a three-star recruit and top-200 player in Georgia according to 247Sports.com. He made 31 tackles, had an interception and deflected five passes as a senior.

Keyveon Johnson, Sunrise, Fla.

6-2, 180 pounds

Cornerback from Western High School

Johnson is a three-star recruit and top-250 player in Florida according to 247Sports.com. He turned down offers from Florida International University, Grambling and Marshall.

Kyan Mason, Cleveland, Ohio

5-10, 175 pounds

Wide receiver from St. Edward High School

St. Edward wide receiver Kyan Mason is versatile enough to do a bit of everything for Akron.

Mason is a three-star recruit and top-70 player in Ohio according to 247Sports.com. He had 43 receptions for 512 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for another score as a senior.

Roosevelt Mitchell, Medina, NY

6-3, 325 pounds

Offensive lineman from Medina High School

Mitchell is a three-star recruit and top-12 player from New York according to 247Sports.com. He was key to the Section VI finalist Mustangs, who averaged five touchdowns a game. Medina lost just four games in his high school career.

Sean Patrick, Chagrin Falls, Ohio

5-11, 175 pounds

Running back from Kenston High School

Patrick is a three-star recruit and top-55 player from Ohio according to 247Sports.com. He was named the Division III co-Offensive Player of the Year his senior season. Patrick ran for 1,504 yards, had 25 catches for 288 yards and scored 28 touchdowns.

Brayden Roggow, Tiffin, Ohio

6-4, 200 pounds

Quarterback from Columbian High School

Roggow is a three-star recruit and top-100 player in Ohio according to 247Sports.com. He finished his career with 8,193 yards passing and 86 touchdowns. Roggow threw for 3,357 yards as a senior.

Khalil Witherspoon, Pleasantville, NJ

6-6, 215 pounds

Tight end from from Pleasantville High School

Witherspoon is a three-star recruit and top-20 player in New Jersey according to 247Sports.com. He had 427 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns as a senior and registered 40 tackles and three sacks.

Transfer signees coming to the Akron Zips football program

Justin Anderson, East Palo Alto, Calif.

6-0, 200 pounds

Cornerback from Foothill College

Anderson played 10 games last season for the Owls. The sophomore registered 16 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and had an interception.

Justin Campbell, Alparetta, Ga.

6-5, 200 pounds

Wide receiver from Jones College

Campbell was second-team all-league for the Bobcats after making 23 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. The redshirt sophomore posted a season-high five catches for 84 yards and a TD against Mississippi Delta.

Jermarian Jackson, Plant City, Fla.

6-2, 210 pounds

Cornerback at Robert Morris

Jackson was named the Big South Co-Defensive Freshman of the year and a third-team FCS freshman All-American. He logged 40 tackles, 1.5 loss, had five pass breakups and forced a fumble.

Lesa Jaremon, Cincinnati, Ohio

6-0, 185 pounds

Cornerback at Iowa Western Community College

Jarmon made 14 tackles, broke up four passes and logged an interception in seven games. The sophomore was ranked the No. 38 prospect in the class of 2021 after playing at LaSalle.

Nathan Kapongo, Westbrook, Maine

6-4, 290 pounds

Defensive lineman from University of New Hampshire

Nathan Kapongo, right, should bolster, the University of Akron pass rush immediately.

Kapongo appeared in 26 games over two seasons for the Wildcats. He logged 60 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and had two sacks and a pass deflection. He had a season-high six tackles against Central Michigan.

Paul Lewis, Middle River, Md.

6-3, 205 pounds

Safety from Cornell

Lewis appeared in 34 games over four seasons for the Big Red. He registered 112 tackles, 19 pass deflections and a sack. He returned an interception for a touchdown, forced a fumble and recovered another. He was second-team All-Ivy League in 2022.

Jacobi Moore, Gulfport, Miss.

6-4, 200 pounds

Wide receiver from East Mississippi Community College

Jacobi Moore's deep threat capabilities were attractive to the University of Akron.

Moore earned all-league honors after logging 28 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for the Lions. His game high was six receptions for 90 yards and a score last season.

Jarvis Rush, Louisville, Miss.

6-3, 200 pounds

Wide receiver from Holmes Community College

Rush made 29 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Bulldogs. The sophomore was all-league honorable mention selection and had a season-high three catches for 59 yards and a score against Mississippi Delta.

5-11, 195 pounds

Running back from Michigan State

Simmons rushed for 520 yards on 137 carries in four seasons. He registered 11 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in 34 career games for the Spartans.

Max Whisner, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

6-4, 250 pounds

Tight end from Missouri

Missouir's Max Whisner was highly recruited as a high school standout.

Whisner was a three-star recruit and the No. 11 player in Missouri when he was a senior. He made two appearances for the Tigers as a freshman, but didn’t register a statistic.

