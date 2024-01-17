University of Akron men's basketball: Live game score updates, Zips vs. Western Michigan

Two of the Mid-American Conference's hottest men's basketball teams will meet tonight at 7 in Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus. The Akron Zips and Western Michigan Broncos are both 4-0 in the MAC, joining Toledo in a three-way tie for first in the league.

The Broncos are winners of five in a row overall, the longest active streak by a MAC team as they improved their record to 7-9 overall. At 12-4, the Zips share the best overall record by a MAC team (with Bowling Green) and they've won four straight entering Tuesday. Led by double-double machine Enrique Freeman, Akron is 7-0 at home this season.

Western Michigan men's basketball leads Akron 29-27 at halftime

Western Michigan closed the first half on a 10-3 run to lead Akron 29-27 at halftime.

WMU's JaVaughn Hannah and Owen Lobsinger each made a 3-pointer to start the spurt. Hannah proceeded to convert a layup and a jumper as the Broncos erased the Zips 24-19 lead.

Hannah has seven points at halftime and Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro has six points.

Shammah Scott threw down a powerful right-handed slam dunk to give Akron a 20-15 lead.

Enrique Freeman has eight points at halftime to give him 1,491 career points. Freeman is tied with Romeo Travis for eighth on the Akron men's basketball career scoring chart.

Akron's Sammy Hunter also has eight points at halftime.

UA is 0 for 8 on 3-point shots. WMU is 5 of 12 on 3-point shots.

Akron men's basketball maintains lead over Western Michigan in the first half

Sammy Hunter has scored six points and Akron leads WMU 18-15 with 6:23 to go in the first half.

Neither team shooting very well. Good defense on both sides.

Enrique Freeman, Sammy Hunter guide Akron men's basketball to lead over Western Michigan in the first half

Enrique Freeman and Sammy Hunter have each scored four points and Akron leads WMU 10-6 with 12:00 to go in the first half. Greg Tribble Jr. has two points.

Akron men's basketball leads Western Michigan early in the first half

Akron leads WMU 6-3 with 14:54 to go in the first half. Enrique Freeman, Greg Tribble Jr. and Sammy Hunter each have two points.

Mikal Dawson steps into Akron men's basketball starting lineup with Nate Johnson out with a broken hand

The Akron Zips and Western Michigan Broncos are underway after tipping off at 7:07 p.m.

Akron coach John Groce said on a radio interview before tonight's game that Nate Johnson is out with a broken hand. Groce expects Johnson to be able to return to playing before the season is over.

Is the Akron vs. Western Michigan college basketball game on TV or streaming?

University of Akron's Enrique Freeman, left, and Sammy Hunter grab a rebound against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

The game is not on TV, but is streaming on ESPN+, which requires a subscription.

Does Akron's Enrique Freeman lead the nation in rebounding?

According to NCAA Division I stat leaders, through games played Monday, 6-foot-7 Akron senior forward Enrique Freeman leads the country in rebounds per game at 13.1. He's grabbed 210 rebounds in UA's 16 games. Freeman's 14 double-doubles also are tops in the country, though, he's tied with Vonterius Woolbright of Western Carolina. Freeman's .592 shooting percentage from the field ranks him 35th in the nation. Freeman's scoring average of 18.2 points per game, ties him for 70th in the nation.

NCAA Division I men's basketball rebounding leaders

Here's a look at the nation's top five rebounders, according to the NCAA stats, heading into Tuesday:

Rank Name Team Class Ht. Pos. G Reb RPG 1 Enrique Freeman Akron Sr. 6-7 F 16 210 13.1 2 Vonterius Woolbright Western Caro. Sr. 6-6 G 17 214 12.6 3 Drew Cisse Western Ill. Jr. 6-11 F 18 220 12.2 4 Hunter Dickinson Kansas Sr. 7-2 C 16 192 12.0 5 Zach Edey Purdue Sr. 7-4 C 17 186 10.9

Akron men's basketball's expected starting five vs. Western Michigan

Akron Zips guard Ali Ali (24) stares down Bowling Green Falcons guard Trey Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

Western Michigan men's basketball's expected starting five vs. Akron

No., Name, Ht., Pos.

2, Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, 6-4, G

3, B. Artis White, 5-10, G

12, Seth Hubbard, 6-4, G

20, Owen Lobsinger, 6-9, F

22, Titus Wright, 6-8, C

Akron men's basketball team's leading scorers

In addition to Enrique Freeman scoring 18.3 points per game, Akron's other key scorers are Ali Ali (15.5), Greg Tribble Jr. (10.1), Sammy Hunter (9.6), Nate Johnson (8.4), Mikal Dawson (6.8), Shammah Scott (6.0) and Kaleb Thornton (4.6).

Akron Zips guard Mikal Dawson (22) shoots a 3-pointer over Bowling Green guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) during the first half, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Western Michigan men's basketball team's leading scorers

Seth Hubbard is Western Michigan's leading scorer at 16.8 points per game. WMU's other key scorers are Javonte Brown (13.7), B. Artis White (10.4), Owen Lobsinger (8.7), Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro (8.4), JaVaughn Hannah (8.2), Titus Wright (6.6) and Anthony Crump (5.7).

Dec 5, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Western Michigan Broncos guard Seth Hubbard (12) is fouled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mid-American Conference men's basketball standings

Here's a look at the MAC standings, entering playing Tuesday night:

Entering Jan. 16 Conference Overall Akron 4 0 1.000 12 4 0.750 Won 4 Toledo 4 0 1.000 10 6 0.625 Won 4 Western Michigan 4 0 1.000 7 9 0.438 Won 5 Bowling Green 3 1 0.750 12 4 0.750 Won 2 Central Michigan 3 1 0.750 8 8 0.500 Won 3 Miami (OH) 2 2 0.500 8 8 0.500 Won 2 Kent State 1 3 0.250 8 8 0.500 Lost 3 Eastern Michigan 1 3 0.250 8 8 0.500 Lost 2 Ohio 1 3 0.250 7 9 0.438 Lost 2 Buffalo 1 3 0.250 2 14 0.125 Lost 3 Ball State 0 4 0.000 8 8 0.500 Lost 6 Northern Illinois 0 4 0.000 6 10 0.375 Lost 6

