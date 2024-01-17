University of Akron men's basketball: Live game score updates, Zips vs. Western Michigan
Two of the Mid-American Conference's hottest men's basketball teams will meet tonight at 7 in Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus. The Akron Zips and Western Michigan Broncos are both 4-0 in the MAC, joining Toledo in a three-way tie for first in the league.
The Broncos are winners of five in a row overall, the longest active streak by a MAC team as they improved their record to 7-9 overall. At 12-4, the Zips share the best overall record by a MAC team (with Bowling Green) and they've won four straight entering Tuesday. Led by double-double machine Enrique Freeman, Akron is 7-0 at home this season.
Western Michigan men's basketball leads Akron 29-27 at halftime
Western Michigan closed the first half on a 10-3 run to lead Akron 29-27 at halftime.
WMU's JaVaughn Hannah and Owen Lobsinger each made a 3-pointer to start the spurt. Hannah proceeded to convert a layup and a jumper as the Broncos erased the Zips 24-19 lead.
Hannah has seven points at halftime and Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro has six points.
Shammah Scott threw down a powerful right-handed slam dunk to give Akron a 20-15 lead.
Enrique Freeman has eight points at halftime to give him 1,491 career points. Freeman is tied with Romeo Travis for eighth on the Akron men's basketball career scoring chart.
Akron's Sammy Hunter also has eight points at halftime.
UA is 0 for 8 on 3-point shots. WMU is 5 of 12 on 3-point shots.
Akron men's basketball maintains lead over Western Michigan in the first half
Sammy Hunter has scored six points and Akron leads WMU 18-15 with 6:23 to go in the first half.
Neither team shooting very well. Good defense on both sides.
Enrique Freeman, Sammy Hunter guide Akron men's basketball to lead over Western Michigan in the first half
Enrique Freeman and Sammy Hunter have each scored four points and Akron leads WMU 10-6 with 12:00 to go in the first half. Greg Tribble Jr. has two points.
Akron men's basketball leads Western Michigan early in the first half
Akron leads WMU 6-3 with 14:54 to go in the first half. Enrique Freeman, Greg Tribble Jr. and Sammy Hunter each have two points.
Mikal Dawson steps into Akron men's basketball starting lineup with Nate Johnson out with a broken hand
The Akron Zips and Western Michigan Broncos are underway after tipping off at 7:07 p.m.
Akron coach John Groce said on a radio interview before tonight's game that Nate Johnson is out with a broken hand. Groce expects Johnson to be able to return to playing before the season is over.
Here's some info on the game:
Is the Akron vs. Western Michigan college basketball game on TV or streaming?
The game is not on TV, but is streaming on ESPN+, which requires a subscription.
Does Akron's Enrique Freeman lead the nation in rebounding?
According to NCAA Division I stat leaders, through games played Monday, 6-foot-7 Akron senior forward Enrique Freeman leads the country in rebounds per game at 13.1. He's grabbed 210 rebounds in UA's 16 games. Freeman's 14 double-doubles also are tops in the country, though, he's tied with Vonterius Woolbright of Western Carolina. Freeman's .592 shooting percentage from the field ranks him 35th in the nation. Freeman's scoring average of 18.2 points per game, ties him for 70th in the nation.
NCAA Division I men's basketball rebounding leaders
Here's a look at the nation's top five rebounders, according to the NCAA stats, heading into Tuesday:
Rank
Name
Team
Class
Ht.
Pos.
G
Reb
RPG
1
Enrique Freeman
Sr.
6-7
F
16
210
13.1
2
Vonterius Woolbright
Sr.
6-6
G
17
214
12.6
3
Drew Cisse
Jr.
6-11
F
18
220
12.2
4
Hunter Dickinson
Sr.
7-2
C
16
192
12.0
5
Zach Edey
Sr.
7-4
C
17
186
10.9
Akron men's basketball's expected starting five vs. Western Michigan
No., Name, Ht., Pos.
2, Greg Tribble Jr., 6-3, G
11, Sammy Hunter, 6-9, F
24, Ali Ali, 6-8 F
25, Enrique Freeman, 6-7, F
34, Nate Johnson, 6-3, G ... NOTE: Mikal Dawson steps into the lineup with Johnson out with a broken hand.
Western Michigan men's basketball's expected starting five vs. Akron
No., Name, Ht., Pos.
2, Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, 6-4, G
3, B. Artis White, 5-10, G
12, Seth Hubbard, 6-4, G
20, Owen Lobsinger, 6-9, F
22, Titus Wright, 6-8, C
Akron men's basketball team's leading scorers
In addition to Enrique Freeman scoring 18.3 points per game, Akron's other key scorers are Ali Ali (15.5), Greg Tribble Jr. (10.1), Sammy Hunter (9.6), Nate Johnson (8.4), Mikal Dawson (6.8), Shammah Scott (6.0) and Kaleb Thornton (4.6).
Western Michigan men's basketball team's leading scorers
Seth Hubbard is Western Michigan's leading scorer at 16.8 points per game. WMU's other key scorers are Javonte Brown (13.7), B. Artis White (10.4), Owen Lobsinger (8.7), Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro (8.4), JaVaughn Hannah (8.2), Titus Wright (6.6) and Anthony Crump (5.7).
Mid-American Conference men's basketball standings
Here's a look at the MAC standings, entering playing Tuesday night:
Entering Jan. 16
Conference
Overall
Akron
4
0
1.000
12
4
0.750
Won 4
Toledo
4
0
1.000
10
6
0.625
Won 4
Western Michigan
4
0
1.000
7
9
0.438
Won 5
Bowling Green
3
1
0.750
12
4
0.750
Won 2
Central Michigan
3
1
0.750
8
8
0.500
Won 3
Miami (OH)
2
2
0.500
8
8
0.500
Won 2
Kent State
1
3
0.250
8
8
0.500
Lost 3
Eastern Michigan
1
3
0.250
8
8
0.500
Lost 2
Ohio
1
3
0.250
7
9
0.438
Lost 2
Buffalo
1
3
0.250
2
14
0.125
Lost 3
Ball State
0
4
0.000
8
8
0.500
Lost 6
Northern Illinois
0
4
0.000
6
10
0.375
Lost 6
