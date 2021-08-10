Universities not teaching in person shouldn’t charge full fees, says Education Secretary

Universities that do not return to face-to-face teaching this academic year should not be charging full fees, the education secretary has said.

As pupils across the country receive their A-Level results, Gavin Williamson told Sky News: "I think if universities are not delivering what students expect, then actually they shouldn’t be charging the full fees."

He said the government has made it "clear" that "all universities can move back to face-to-face teaching".

"That’s what we want to see," Mr Williamson added.

Asked what the government could do if some institutions do not go back to in-person lectures and seminars, the education secretary recognised that universities were "autonomous".

However, he stressed that they do expect all universities to be delivering lessons and lectures face-to-face “unless there’s unprecedented reasons".

Mr Williamson said ministers would give the Office for Students–the independent regulator of higher education in England–"all the power and all the backing" in tracking universities "that aren’t delivering enough for students that are paying their fees".

The education secretary’s comments come after leading universities confirmed that will continue to hold many classes and lectures online.

Twenty of the 24 Russell Group universities, said that a proportion of undergraduate teaching will continue to be held online.

According to the Sunday Times, University College London, the London School of Economics, Imperial College, Cardiff and Leeds all said lectures would continue to be held online.

Meanwhile, Warwick, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh said they would offer “blended learning” — a combination of online and face-to-face teaching for classes, seminars and lectures.

Cambridge said most classes would be taught in person, but that some would be online.

Oxford said it intended for most learning to be done in-person “enhanced by online teaching” and said some exams would continue to be held online next year.

Lord Baker of Dorking, the former Conservative education secretary, called the universities stance “outrageous”, and urged them to return to ‘normal’ this autumn.

“Pubs, cinemas, theatres and football matches have all opened without restrictions,” he told the publication. “What’s different about universities?”

Students at Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool also launched petitions calling for a full return to “normality in terms of teaching” and demanded fee refunds.

