Universal Is Reportedly Eyeing 'The Green Hornet' Reboot

After receiving an action-comedy reboot in 2011 starring Seth Rogan as Green Hornet and Jay Chou as Kato, The Green Hornet, which originally starred Van Williams and Bruce Lee, is now eyeing another reboot. While the rumors have yet to be confirmed, Deadline reports that the director of Saw and The Invisible Man, Leigh Whannell, is currently the primary candidate to lead the film.

Universal acquired an original Green Hornet and Kato script from filmmaker David Koepp earlier this year and guaranteed options to The Green Hornet from Amasia in 2020.

Below is an official synopsis of the 2011 film which starred Cameron Diaz, David Harbour, and Christoph Waltz.

Britt Reid (Seth Rogen), the heir to the largest newspaper fortune in Los Angeles, is a spoiled playboy who has been, thus far, happy to lead an aimless life. After his father (Tom Wilkinson) dies, Britt meets Kato (Jay Chou), a resourceful company employee. Realizing that they have the talent and resources to make something of their lives, Britt and Kato join forces as costumed crime fighters to bring down the city's most-powerful criminal, Chudnofsky (Christoph Waltz).

