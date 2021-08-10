Universal Pictures to Release D.J. Caruso’s ‘Redeeming Love’ in the U.S., Canada in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures will handle the distribution of “Redeeming Love” in U.S. and Canadian theaters. Directed by D.J. Caruso (“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”), the film is an adaptation of Francine Rivers’ bestselling novel.

The film stars Abigail Cowen (“Fate: The Winx Saga”), Tom Lewis (“Gentleman Jack”), Logan Marshall Green (“Upgrade”), Famke Janssen (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Nina Dobrev (“Vampire Diaries”) and Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”). The film is slated for release in early 2022 under the Universal Pictures banner.

A love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850, the film follows Angel (Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child, who has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Lewis) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

“Universal Pictures is a perfect home for our film,” said Caruso. “They have a rich history in enabling films to find their core audience and beyond. I am excited for fans of the book and even for those who haven’t read it, that they will be able to experience Angel’s journey up on the big screen where it belongs. Every actor and crew member felt the significance of the story we were telling, and it enhanced and elevated the film in a profound way.”

The novel “Redeeming Love” was published in 1991, has been translated in more than 30 languages and sold some three million copies.

Rivers said: “After many years of dreaming about this, followed by years of work alongside D.J., we can’t wait to see the story come to the big screen next year.”

“Redeeming Love” was produced by Cindy Bond through her Mission Pictures International label; Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn, through their Nthibah Pictures production banner; and Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost for Pinnacle Peak Pictures. Executive producers are Rivers and Roma Downey through LightWorkers.

Nthibah Pictures and Pinnacle Peak were represented by Tom Ara and Katherine Imp of DLA Piper in the deal.

