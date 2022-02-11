The universal DH could make the Mets offense scary again

Five months ago, when the Mets were heading toward their fifth-straight playoff miss, the futures of J.D. Davis and Robinson Cano were murky at best. Davis was expected to be involved in an upcoming offseason trade package — and he very well might still be — while Cano was a distant entity, already erased from Mets’ fans collective consciousness.

Now, their outlooks are quite different. With the universal DH expected to arrive next season, whenever the MLB lockout is lifted and a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place, the opportunities for the Mets lineup are especially advantageous.

Cano in particular poses as their perfect fit and greatest threat at DH. After spending the 2021 season on the restricted list due to his second-career positive PED test, the 39-year-old Cano may be returning to the Mets at exactly the right time.

The lefty hitter created an offensive impact as recently as last week, slashing .417/.548/.542 with eight RBI and seven walks across seven games as DH for the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series. Before that, Cano’s timely hit helped power the Estrellas Orientales to the Dominican Winter League finals. Yes, the pitchers Cano will face in the big leagues — after an 18-month absence — will be more competitive. But the fact Cano is connecting at the plate again and posting solid numbers while avoiding playing the field are all encouraging signs.

And then there’s Davis, another viable option for the Mets at DH. Davis has done little to impress on the diamond in the three years he’s been a Met. Despite advertising a powerful arm, the 28-year-old third baseman never looked comfortable at the hot corner. His 12 errors at third base since 2019, including four errors in 50 games last season, are not promising. But the DH coming to the National League may just allow Davis to thrive.

In 2019, Davis’ first year in Queens, he consistently mashed southpaws across a full, healthy season. In 2020′s pandemic-shortened year, he became a more balanced hitter, posting similar numbers against both right and left-handed pitchers. Last year, Davis struggled to heal from a nagging hand injury and missed ample time on the injury list. But when he was at the plate, he was one of the team’s most productive hitters, recording an .820 OPS across 73 games.

Story continues

Curiously, his numbers against southpaws dropped last season. But if Davis can return to form and, most importantly, stay healthy, the Mets have an interesting DH platoon option at their disposal.

Really, the universal DH was one of Davis’ remaining hopes to stay in Queens. After the Mets acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar in December, both Davis’ and Jeff McNeil’s future on the club became uncertain. The Mets are expected to add pitching depth once the lockout is lifted, putting less emphasis on any position-player acquisitions. Escobar is likely to slot in as the team’s everyday third baseman, which will give McNeil and Francisco Lindor another shot at getting along as double-play partners. With the additions of Starling Marte and Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo is likely to shift to left field, giving fewer opportunities for Davis to log any playing time in the outfield.

But if Cano and Davis platoon at DH, with the former in the lineup against righties and the latter perhaps getting his groove back against lefties, the Mets offense could be intimidating again, a la the 2020 season. Throw in Dominic Smith’s left-handed bat at DH whenever Cano needs rest and, on paper, the Mets just might have the best designated-hitter situation of any National League team. A lot is counting on that belief, including bounce-back and comeback seasons from Smith and Cano, respectively. But the new-look Mets lineup might just be scary again.