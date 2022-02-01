University of Washington tackle Jaxson Kirkland is dropping out of the upcoming NFL Draft and will petition to return to college next year, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Kirkland has an ankle injury that is worse than initially believed and will require surgery. Kirkland is having the procedure done on Tuesday by Green Bay Packers team doctor Robert Anderson.

The deadline for players to declare their intention to enter the draft was January 17. Kirkland announced his plans to leave Washington back in December. However, the ankle injury is now leading him to alter those plans and return to college football next season. The request will need to be approved by the NCAA.

Kirkland has started 38 games during his career at Washington split between left tackle and right guard. He was named to the All-Pac-12 team in each of the last two seasons.

Univ. of Washington’s Jaxson Kirkland pulling out of draft due to ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk