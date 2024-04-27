Unity West Elementary holds impromptu 5k

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – After a decision was announced by race officials to cancel the Illinois 5k on Friday Night, one local school didn’t let that stop them from running.

A group of teachers and students of the Unity West Elementary school had been training for the race together. They are called “Girls on the Run” and were ready for the event.

After the announcement, Unity West PTO announced on Facebook that they were going to run at Unity High School at 7:30p on Friday evening.

The group told WCIA that all were welcome to run with them and cheer them on as they ran the race around the track.

Justin Cross, a community member from Ivesdale told WCIA, “Having the girls still be able to run in front of a crowd of fans was a surprise highlight to the end of the week. Hopefully it was still memorable for them as it was for the few that helped organize it.”

A decision on whether the Marathon race will be ran or canceled isn’t expected until 5a, according to race organizers.

