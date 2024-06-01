Unity Point Health Cup tee times and sponsorships announced

Tee times and sponsorships are now available for the 2024 UnityPoint Health Cup golf outing, according to a news release.

The outing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, with the morning shotgun taking place at 8 a.m. and the afternoon shotgun at 1 p.m. The cost is $500 per golfer or $2,000 per foursome and includes greens fees, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, snacks, beverages, a golfer gift and a 19th hole celebration with Trinity Health Foundation and Trinity senior leaders at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit UnityPoint Health – Trinity Cancer Center, which provides cancer treatments and services to patients and their families.

“Due to the growing demand for cancer care services, we need to expand our facilities as well

as growing and maintaining a strong workforce to meet our patients’ needs and ensure access

to world-class care right here at home,” Tricia Fisher, MS, director of Oncology Services at

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Cancer Center said. “Community support for the UnityPoint Health Cup enables us to provide the highest quality care to even more people. Every dollar raised brings us one step closer to enhancing cancer care services and supporting those who need it most.”

