Unity girls' track and field brings numbers -- and results -- to state meet

May 18—CHARLESTON — Last year, Unity qualified 14 girls for the Class 2A state track and field meet, the most of any school, regardless of class.

This year, the Rockets brought 12, the most in 2A with only Homewood-Flossmoor and Mt. Prospect in 3A having more at Eastern Illinois University.

It's becoming the norm for fans in the O'Brien Field stands to see more Unity maroon and gray than any other colors, and they take "a lot of pride" in that.

"It's so surreal to basically have our whole team competing at state," Unity senior distance runner Erica Woodard said. "For such a small 2A school, we take up space in so many events. It's absolutely incredible."

It makes it feel more like just another meet, when in reality, they're competing on the biggest stage the IHSA has to offer. Everywhere the Rockets turn, they seem to have supporters.

Whether it's teammates offering words of encouragement while they wait on deck or fans cheering from the stands, they know they're not alone, which only helps their performance.

"(Thursday) night, we had a pasta dinner with the team," Unity junior Emily Decker said. "We went over our goals for state and looked at videos of our past teammates who did well. Just constantly being around each other and realizing we're doing this as a team and not just an individual is really important, and we implement that every day in practice."

Qualifying all these athletes to the state level becomes even more impressive when you realize Unity only has a school population just north of 500. Decker said that puts into perspective just how hard they work to get here.

And that work ethic stems all throughout the team. The Rockets lost two of their top athletes to injuries earlier this season, forcing others to step up, so that's exactly what they did.

"It shows the hard work that has paid off for the girls that don't always get the spotlight," Decker said. "We have eight or nine girls who are always ready to jump in, and that definitely shows when we do have injuries. It's huge to have that."

In a way, Tolono, Philo, Sidney, Pesotum and Sadorus — the five Champaign County towns who make up Unity — are turning into the girls' distance running capital of Illinois. Woodard qualified for Saturday's finals in the 1,600 and 3,200, and Decker helped lead the 3,200-meter relay team to a second-place finish in last year's final and this year's prelims. They've also both contributed to each of the Rockets' three 1A state cross-country championships the last three years.

"When we won state my sophomore year, it wasn't expected of us because we were kind of the underdogs," Woodard said. "The next two years, we went into it knowing we were fighting for that top spot, and it was so fun and exciting. It kept us on our toes to always be competitive."

"In every sport, state is competitive, that's for sure," Decker echoed. "Whether it's the hard way or the easy way, we've learned that you have to compete at all times."

Last year's group of Rockets wasn't able to come through with the ultimate team glory, finishing in 15th place, but they have lofty goals for this year.

Woodard is hoping to place in both of her events. She'll run the 3,200 on Saturday — the event doesn't have prelims — and she had the sixth-fastest time in the 1,600 on Friday in 5 minutes, 11.95 seconds.

After finishing as runner-up by less than a second last year, the distance relay team of Camryn Reedy, Decker, Josie Cler and Ashlyn Denney are hungry for a gold medal, showing why Friday with a time of 9:33.39. Jillian Schlittler finished the long jump prelims in the top spot after the sophomore soared 17 feet, 10 1/2 inches, and Ava Jones wasn't far behind in sixth. Denney also qualified for the 400 final, about a second and a half off of the leader's pace. Caelyn Kleparski was one of the top pole-vaulters of the day, and Lauren Shaw is looking to be in the mix for shot put. Unity brought a dozen girls to Charleston, and nine of them will have a chance to take home a title. Yeah, that's strength in numbers.

"All the support we get from our teammates and give to other teammates, we just feel like such a family," Woodard said. "It's an incredible experience."