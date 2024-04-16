United's Under-18s win title

[BBC]

It has been a frustrating season at first-team level for Manchester United but their under-18s have something to celebrate.

Their 2-1 win at Wolves on Tuesday means they have secured the Premier League North title with two games to spare.

Wales youth international Gabriele Biancheri scored twice for United, who are 16 points clear of Manchester City and an amazing 28 points in front of third-placed Derby County.

United must play the winners of the South equivalent - Chelsea are leading the way as it stands - with the overall victor qualifying for the prestigious Uefa Youth League.