United 'working tirelessly' to land more new signings

Jim Goodwin says Dundee United are still expecting "a number of new faces" in the door before the start of the season.

The United boss has been working "tirelessly" alongside his staff in an effort to get deals over the line, having already added goalkeeper Dave Richards and defenders Will Ferry, Vicko Sevelj and Ryan Strain.

"We have still got a lot of business to do within the recruitment," Goodwin told club media.

"The players we've brought in already are a sign of the quality of player we're looking at.

"There's been a lot of hard work done over the last six months to prepare for being back in the Premiership.

"Myself and the staff have been working tirelessly to identify good quality players and try and get those deals over the line.

"We still expect a number of new faces prior to the start of the league season."