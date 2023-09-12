United Way Trap Shooting Tournament set for Sept. 28

Sep. 11—BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area's annual Trap Shooting Tournament, sponsored by Northwoods Lumber, will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Bemidji Trap and Skeet Club, 8257 MN-89.

Registration is open to five people per team and can consist of students, adults and businesses. There are four different categories based on experience including novice (inexperienced), intermediate (hunts and/or handles a gun), and experienced (seasoned trap shooter) along with a family division where at least one shooter has to be 18 or younger.

Teams can choose a start time of 5, 5:30 or 6 p.m. and will each shoot two rounds of 25 clays. The top four scores on a team of five will be recorded for final scores and awards.

The range fee, ammunition, clays and a to-go meal from Lazy Jack's are all included in registration.

Participants must bring their own gun, along with eye and ear protection and any participant under the age of 16 must be firearm certified.

The tournament is $500 dollars per team or $300 for the family division. All proceeds support the 2023 United Way of Bemidji Area campaign for the community.

For more information or to register, visit

unitedwaybemidji.org

or call the United Way office at

(218) 444-8929.