United Way We Golf Tournament to return for its third year

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – United Way of Bradford County will be hosting its third annual golf tournament at the end of this week which will feature a variety of activities for those who participate.

The tournament will take place on Friday, May 31, at the Towanda Golf Club. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will start at 10:30 a.m.

Participation in the tournament is $125 a player and $500 for a team. In addition to the tournament, there will be lunch, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, a $1,000,000 shot, post-tournament food and a helicopter ball drop.

During the ball drop, purchased golf balls will be dropped onto hole 2 from a helicopter at 10 a.m. Whichever person’s ball lands closest to the pin will win $1,000.

Results and prizes will be determined at the end of the tournament.

If you’re interested in participating in the tournament, you can secure your spot by signing up ahead of time on the United Way of Bradford County’s website.

More information about the event can be found on the tournament’s Facebook event page.

