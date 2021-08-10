United Way expands into Camden County

Aug. 10—United Way of Coastal Georgia has expanded into Camden County and will now bring charitable resources to three counties in the region.

"We are thrilled to begin working with dedicated community leaders in Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine," said Justin Callaway, executive director. "Our organization looks forward to building new relationships with the strong organizations and committed volunteers in Camden."

The agency's business operation will continue to be in Glynn County.

The expansion into Camden County was encouraged by United Way Worldwide, Callaway said, to renew coverage in the area.

"There was a United Way of Camden County previously, but that United Way sort of folded and went away," he said. "... United Way strives to cover every zip code in the entire United States."

Before officially expanding into the county, Callaway said he and his team did their due diligence to learn about the community's climate and establish contacts in the area.

United Way is working now to have conversations about local issues with a variety of community leaders in Camden including business owners, government officials, nonprofits, religious organizations and more.

"The last thing we wanted to do was to come in and say, 'Hey, these are issues we're seeing in Glynn County and McIntosh County, so obviously these are the issues you're facing as well,'" Callaway said. "We wanted to avoid that, so what we are trying to do is have those conversations on the ground with the people who are working there.

"We know every community in our country, every community in our state but especially the southeast corner here, we all have unique issues and we have unique solutions to those issues a lot of times."

The goal is to partner with others in the community to strive for the best solutions, he said.

The nonprofit's board of directors recently voted to approve funding to its first grant recipient in Camden since the expansion. United Way will allocate funding to support the Pathways of Hope program at Salvation Army in St. Marys.

Story continues

The Pathways of Hope program is a national program that works to address the barriers to financial independence and help connect clients with resources to achieve stability in their households.

United Way raises funds through an annual campaign that are then directed to programs related to health, education and income stability. A community investment committee decides which charitable organizations and programs should be prioritized.

Funding raised through this year's annual campaign will support work in all three counties. The campaign will launch soon.

"Camden County is under the United Way of Coastal Georgia umbrella now, so through our annual campaign dollars will be spread through all three counties," Callaway said. "We're working on increasing our campaigns down into Camden."