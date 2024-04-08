Will United 'waste this generation'?

[Getty Images]

Manchester United have a duty to shape their side around young stars Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnarcho so as not to waste their potential.

That is the view of ESPN's senior writer Mark Ogden as he reflected on another chaotic game against title-chasing Liverpool on Sunday.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the next round of recruitment needed to prioritise developing their talented youngsters.

"They owe it to Mainoo and Garnacho to build their team around them," said Ogden. "They need to get the right players in.

"At the moment, Mainoo is having to do his own job plus those of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. He is being asked to do too much.

"Look at Marcus Rashford. He has let himself down at times in his seven or eight years in the team but the club have let him down too. They have never surrounded him with the players or coaches to take him to the next level.

"United have to get out of this malaise. If they constantly surround their next group of players with those at the wrong end of their careers, they will waste this generation of players."

