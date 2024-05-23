United to visit LAFC in Open Cup

May 22—New Mexico United's U.S. Open Cup journey did not get any easier Wednesday night, as the club will visit MLS Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals on July 10.

LAFC, which is co-owned by actor Will Ferrell, is 6-3-4 and in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings. LAFC knocked off USL Championship Loudoun United 3-0 in the Open Cup round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals.

United, which defeated MLS Real Salt Lake in the tournament's fourth round, moved into the quarterfinals with a 3-0 road win over MLS Next Pro NYCFC II on Tuesday. NMU is 6-2-1 in USLC play.

U.S. Open Cup matchups and sites are determined by draw but New Mexico could not have hosted a match at Isotopes Park on the quarterfinal dates (July 9-10). The Albuquerque Isotopes are hosting Tacoma on both days.