United on the right track insists Solskjaer as team reel from Rashford blow

SHOWS:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 21, 2020) (MUTV - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He won't be fit for this game that's for sure he will be out for a while, he'll get the time he needs to recover, we're always looking at improving the squad and seeing if there's anything out there but nothing I can talk about now."

2. REPORTER ASKING IF IT WAS A PRE-EXISTING INJURY

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING:

"He's not had that injury before, no. He complained a little bit after Burnley, he felt it the first time, and we managed him well, as well as we could, then he had some days off for treatment, we took him off in some games he didn't start every game and suddenly this was a new injury. He didn't have any injuries before then."

4. WHITE FLASH

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING:

"We've lost to Liverpool, a team you all say are fantastic and we've been in the game until the last kick of the ball and for me that is strides forward. Of course we're disappointed losing the game, we don't want to be behind them in the league but there are signs there that we are on the right track."

STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his team have made "strides forward" this season despite their 2-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend as he confirmed striker Marcus Rashford is facing a lengthy speel on the sidelines.

Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the table with that win on Sunday - and 30 points clear of fifth-placed United.

But speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Solskjaer was adamant his players showed signs of improvement at Anfield as they continue to chase a top-four finish this season.

Story continues

Former club captain Gary Neville said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward should be held responsible for the club failing to win a league title since 2013 despite spending around 850 million pounds ($1.11 billion) on players.

Solskjaer said discussing the club's recruitment policy is an unwelcome distraction ahead of Wednesday's home match against Burnley.



