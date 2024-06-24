United ‘in talks’ for two-time CL winner whose experience could ease goalscoring burden on Rasmus Hojlund

We’ve reached the stage of the transfer window where Manchester United have found themselves linked with Alvaro Morata, and truthfully, it’s come earlier than we expected this year.

Whether or not this summer will see the Reds finally hash out a deal for the forward remains to be seen, but he’s certainly not a name that fans would pick out of all the forward options available on the market.

Today’s report comes courtesy of Turkish outlet Sabah, cited by Sport Witness, which claims that United have joined the likes of Roma, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbache in mulling over a move for the 31-year-old – the latter of which have tabled Morata the most lucrative proposal, as it stands.

The update suggests that the frontman’s agent is ‘in talks’ with the aforementioned clubs as, due to his involvement at Euro 2024, Morata is currently unable to negotiate with any potential suitors. He got off the mark in Spain’s group-stage opener against Croatia, scoring the first goal of their 3-0 victory in Berlin while captaining his nation.

How Morata fared last season

Formerly of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Juventus, Morata has spent the past three years – albeit two were spent on loan in Turin – back where he started with his boyhood club Atletico Madrid. He scored 21 goals and assisted a further five across all competitions in 2023/2024.

The two-time Champions League winner has a €12 million (£10m) release clause included in his current contract terms, hence the widespread interest across Europe.

