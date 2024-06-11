United are ‘strongly positioned’ in pursuit of midfielder who will ‘100 per cent’ be sold after Euro 2024

Manchester United are believed to be one of a host of clubs weighing up a move for AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

According to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils have been joined by Arsenal, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in pursuit of the midfielder.

All clubs were granted a beacon of hope after Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Fofana will ‘100 per cent’ leave Monaco this summer. However, any negotiations will have to wait until after the Euros, as the 25-year-old has been called up to Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad.

In terms of a potential price tag, a fee of £20 million will reportedly be enough to force the Ligue 1 side’s hand into sanctioning his exit. This is mainly because Fofana has only a year remaining on his contract, and they are unwilling to lose him for free in 2025.

Reds establish themselves as favourites as transfer race heats up

Earlier this evening, French outlet le10sport claimed that United are ‘strongly positioned’ in the race for the sought-after star, who is said to have a ‘particular affection’ for the Premier League as he looks to take a ‘step forward’ in his career.

