United States win fourth consecutive Walker Cup with Sunday heroics at St. Andrews

The Americans felt the pressure early from Great Britain and Ireland at the 2023 Walker Cup, but a dominant Sunday performance saw the United States retain their hold of amateur golf’s top prize.

Gordon Sargent proved why he’s the world No. 1 (and No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, as well) as the Vanderbilt junior went a perfect 4-0-0 over the two days of play at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Not only was he the best player for the Red, White and Blue, he also delivered the deciding point for the U.S. with a 1-up win over GB&I’s John Gough. The Americans have won seven of the nine matches held at the Home of Golf in Scotland and now lead GB&I, 39-9-1, in the overall tally.

Entering the final day down 7 ½-4 ½, Team USA claimed three of the four Sunday Foursomes matches and then went 6-2-2 in the afternoon Singles to flip the overall match and win the Cup by three,14½-11½.

A commanding afternoon of Singles Matches for the USA team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qHlIrlKaVl — The Walker Cup (@WalkerCup) September 3, 2023

This is Team USA’s longest win streak dating back to 1989, when GB&I stopped an eight-match skid at Peachtree Golf Club in Atlanta. The U.S. won 12 consecutive matches from 1947-1969 when the event returned post World War II, as well as the first nine matches from 1922-1936.

The event returns in 2025 at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California before returning to the United Kingdom a year later in 2026 at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare, Ireland. Future venues already announced include Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (2028), Oakmont Country Club (2032) and Chicago Golf Club (2036).

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek