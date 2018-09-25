United States and Europe reveal Ryder Cup practice groupings

The United States gave their first clues regarding potential Ryder Cup pairings when they revealed their initial practice groupings on Tuesday.

Both teams had their first chance to check out the set up at Le Golf National on Tuesday, with the American players starting at the first from 0915 local time (0815 BST).

The opening practice group saw Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed in the company of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Good friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were together in the next group, along with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

Group three was then comprised of Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

In their opening news conference on Monday, US captain Jim Furyk and opposite number Thomas Bjorn both suggested their line-ups for Friday's morning fourballs were largely decided and unlikely to be swayed too much by practice form.

The European practice groupings were subsequently revealed, with Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose out together.

Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Thorbjorn Olesen and Jon Rahm made up group two, with the final quartet seeing Ian Poulter joined by Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.