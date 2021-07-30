Olympics: U.S. mixed 4x400 relay team reinstated for Saturday's final

The U.S 4x400 mixed-gender Olympic relay team has been reinstated for Saturday's final in Tokyo after appealing a disqualification from the event, which occurred in Heat 1 of Friday's preliminaries.

The reinstatement announcement from USA Track & Field came hours after officials removed the team from the final for what was perceived to be an illegal baton exchange between Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby after the first leg of the race. An official appeared to line up Irby incorrectly, according to the United States, and that's what prompted the appeal.

Though initially disqualified from the race, the Americans won their heat and are favorites to win Saturday's final.

Godwin told reporters after the race that the team could only hope for the best.

"We heard the news; all we can do is prepare for the future and see what happens next," he said.

Now, the Americans are back in the race and will have their shot at the gold.

