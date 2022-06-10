United States men's national team stop at Q2 Stadium versus Grenada key prep for World Cup

United States forward Jordan Morris shoots on goal during an international friendly versus Bosnia-Herzegovina in December. Morris is one of the squad members of the men's national soccer team as it plays Grenada in Nations League play at Q2 Stadium on Friday.

In a bit of irony, the CONCACAF Nations League might actually be second on the mind of the U.S. men’s national soccer team when it takes the field against Grenada tonight at Q2 Stadium for the competition’s first match.

That’s because preparation for the World Cup, which is roughly five months away in Qatar, will likely be at the forefront of players vying for a place on the team and coaches and administration who are already deep into trying to figure out a 23-man roster.

Tonight marks the third of four games for the USMNT on the current international break within the worldwide soccer calendar, and the team is coming off a 3-0 win over Morocco and a scoreless draw with Uruguay in friendlies over the past nine days.

After the match against Grenada — which should be noted is an actual competitive game and not an exhibition like the two previous matches on the schedule — there will only be Tuesday’s match at El Salvador and two more friendlies in September before a roster will have to be determined for the team’s first World Cup match Nov. 21 against Wales.

Players have noted they realize they’re in contention with each other in addition to playing an opponent, but they've said the current group has a good camaraderie and is focused on improving as a squad.

“Everyone’s competitive here, but it’s done in the right way and ultimately we’re here to do what’s best for the team,” said forward Jordan Morris, who plays for the Seattle Sounders. “It’s about showing how you fit into the team and contributing to the best team environment there can be.”

“I think it’s kind of embracing the opportunity to get better individually and when we’re together to be better as a team,” added winger Paul Arriola, who suits up for FC Dallas. “These guys push me to be my best, and we know we’re fighting for these spots.”

United States forward Paul Arriola watches the ball as Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan looks on during the teams' CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at Q2 Stadium in July. The U.S. squad eventually won the competition.

Still, there’s a game to win, and that’s what’s most important coming out of tonight and at this point in the calendar.

The USMNT is the defending champion of the Nations League and a tie or loss against a country that is 169th in the FIFA world rankings would be considered a bit of a disaster — especially with the World Cup looming.

Some USMNT fans have lamented playing more CONCACAF opponents when tougher teams from Europe, Africa or South America could possibly be had in friendlies, but Morris said games where there’s something on the line brings out a certain intensity from both teams.

“Any time you’re playing for a trophy, it’s a great experience,” he said. “It obviously doesn’t mimic a World Cup, but you’re trying to accomplish the goal of winning a trophy. Last time we won this (in 2021), it brought the group together and built confidence.”

But while tonight’s game does carry weight and is part of a competition, you’ll have to excuse the players and USMNT management if the World Cup won’t be far from anyone’s mind — even if the players say that’s not the case.

“I think it’s still one game at a time in how we prepare,” Arriola said. “I’ve found that’s the best way for me to be present as opposed to focus on what’s going to happen months down the road. Obviously, we know it’s coming, but for me it’s focusing on tonight and being ready if I’m given the opportunity.”

Nations League refresher

The Nations League is a tournament that consists of three tiers — Leagues A through C — with promotion and relegation occurring throughout the tiers.

The USMNT is in Group D, along with Grenada and El Salvador, of League A, where each of the four group winners advances to a knockout tournament to determine the overall champion.

In March, the USMNT will travel to Grenada and host El Salvador to complete group play.

The four teams that finish at the bottom of each group in Leagues A and B are relegated to the next-lower tier.

The top-two teams in each group of League A and the group winners in League B also automatically qualify for the Gold Cup.

This is only the second edition of the Nations League, with the USMNT defeating Mexico 3-2 in the final of the inaugural edition in 2021.

Friday's CONCACAF Nations League match

United States vs. Grenada, 9 p.m., Q2 Stadium, Unimas, TUDN, ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: USMNT preps for World Cup versus Grenada Friday at Q2 Stadium